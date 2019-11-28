Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue

A week before its release, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor starrer period drama Panipat has landed itself in a controversy. Ashutosh Gowarikar's directorial is being called out by Peshwa Baji Rao's descendant over Kriti Sanon's dialogue in the film's trailer. Calling the dialogue 'highly objectionable' he says that he has sent notices to the makers of the film and if they don't respond to it, he will approach the court.

In the film, Kriti plays Arjun's wife, Parvatibai and in the trailer, before Arjun is leaving for the battle, she says, "Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I have heard whene Peshwa leaves for a battle alone, he returns with a Mastani)."

Raising objections on this, the eighth-generation descendant of the Peshwa, Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur told Firstpost, "The particular dialogue in the movie is in bad taste and highly objectionable. The way it has been used, presents a bad picture of not only Mastani Sahiba but also of the Peshwa to our audience and to young minds unaware of Maratha history. Mastani Bai was the bonafide wife of Peshwa Baji Rao and not just another woman (sic)."

"After seeing that portion in the trailer of the movie, I have sent notices to the producers and the director to remove that portion or make necessary changes. If they don’t respond, I’ll move to the court against them," he added.

For the unversed, Panipat is a historical war film and is based on the third battle of Panipat. Apart from Arjun and Kriti the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman among others. The film is slated to release on December 6.

