1-min read

Pet Sematary Star Leo the Cat Dies Mysteriously Following Film's Release

Leo the Cat managed to win the hearts of horror-loving fans from around the world in the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
Pet Sematary Star Leo the Cat Dies Mysteriously Following Film's Release
Leo the Cat managed to win the hearts of horror-loving fans from around the world in the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name.
Loading...
Leo the Cat managed to win the hearts of horror-loving fans from around the world in the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name. And now, Leo the Cat is dead. The furry feline who starred in the 2019 remake of Pet Sematary (the original released in 1989) playing the role of Church, died under mysterious considered just weeks after the movie was released.

His death was confirmed by trainer Kirk Jarrett on Leo's Instagram account, where he wrote, "It is with great sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away. He will be forever missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright."



However, Kirk did not elaborate on the cause of death to Leo's twenty thousand add followers.

Notably, Leo was one of four Maine Coone crossbreeds that played the undead feline in the film. However, Leo was the most prominent, appearing in advertisements as well.

The trainer Kirk Jarett had adopted the cat following the film's production.

Notably, Pet Sematary stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as a young couple who move into a rural Maine home with their child and cat. They soon discover an animal graveyard in the woods behind their home and things soon take a sinister turn for the worse.

Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

