Pete Davidson Reveals His First Valentine’s Day Plans With Kim Kardashian; Terms It ‘A Big Day’

As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, stars are revealing their plans for the occasion. Comedian Pete Davidson who referred to American reality tv star Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend, during a recent interview, said that this would be the first year that he’s thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.

In a conversation with Kay Adams on the People (The TV Show!), the Saturday Night Live star shared his plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kardashian, admitting that this will be the first time he has had a significant other to spend the holiday with.

The Saturday Night Live star said, “I don`t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really. So this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess." “It’s a big day," he added, saying that he’s “very much so" mulling over the idea.

The Kind of Staten Island star also referred to Kim as his “girlfriend" publicly for the first time while opening up about living his life in the spotlight.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram. I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much. So my life’s zero affected at all,"said Davidson.

The Trainwreck star continues to add, “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse."

Kim and Davidson made headlines for the first time in October when Kardashian shared an on-screen kiss during her ‘SNL’ hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine.

Later in the same month, the duo was spotted during their second outing, as they held hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. However, a source asserted at the time that Davidson and Kardashian were “just friends" who “hang in the same circles. The couple continued to spend time together in the months since, including seeing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ together in Davidson’s native Staten Island.

“They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him." According to another insider, Davidson is “very easy going and fits in well with Kim’s friends and family," said a source previously.

The Skims founder shares children 4 kids 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm with her estranged husband Kanye West. After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. She has since requested to be declared legally “single."

As per an insider,"Pete is totally understanding that Kim’s priority remains her kids. They see each other and make plans when they can in between both their busy schedules.”

