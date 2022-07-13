Pete Davidson Says He ‘Wants To Be a Father’; Kim Kardashian, Are You Listening?

Pete Davidson is ready for fatherhood! The Saturday Night Live star, who is currently dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed his desire to become ‘a father.’ On Tuesday, during his interview with Kevin Hart for his Peacock show Hart to Heart, Pete had shared his wish to become a dad.

Davidson told the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor “[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favourite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid.” “That’s like my dream,” the 28-year-old boyfriend of Kim Kardashian added.

When Davidson started to justify his wishes by calling it “super corny,” Hart jumped in saying “it’s not super corny it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life.”

Check a glimpse from the interview here:

Davidson continues to say that he thinks fatherhood would “just be so fun” and uses it as a way to better himself. “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier,” adds Davidson.

He joked, “I tell my friends that all the time, I’m like ‘if everything was fine, if my childhood was fine, I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island. I’d be like the happiest guy ever, but that weird s*** that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

As per a report in Page Six, Davidson lost his firefighter father in the September 11 terrorist attack when he was just 7 years old. He has been open about suffering from depression and attempted suicide by drowning when he was 9.

Even though Pete’s love for comedy stemmed from a place of pain, it also introduced him to girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The duo have been dating since she hosted the sketch comedy show in October 2021 and the comedian has been spending more time with her four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Davidson even went as far as to tattoo the initials of Kardashian and her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, on his neck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.