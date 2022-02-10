Peter Jackson Becomes Highest-Paid Entertainer Of 2021, Check Forbes’ List Of Top 20 Highest-Paid Entertainers

Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers placed Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson at the top position, as he raked in a fortune owing to the sale of his visual effects firm Weta Digital last year. Peter pocketed a staggering amount of $580 million (approx Rs. 4,345 crores) in 2021. A sizable chunk of this amount came from the sale of his visual effects company to Unity Software for $1.6 billion. According to Forbes, Peter has become the third filmmaker, alongside Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, in history to become a billionaire. Peter is followed by singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen on the list. Jay-Z, ‘Dwayne The Rock’ Johnson, and Kanye West, all grabbed spots in the top 5 with their own 9-figure sums, and as per Forbes list, most of it was earned not from rapping, producing, or acting, but from selling champagne, tequila, and sneakers.

As per Forbes, Musicians Bruce Springsteen bagged the second spot in the list with $435 million (approx Rs. 3,259 crores) and Jay-Z followed the suit on number 3 with $340 million (approx Rs. 2,547 crores). With $270 million (Rs. 2,023 crores) The Rock was listed as the richest male actor at number four in the Forbes list.

Only two female artists made it to the Forbes list of the top 20 highest-paid entertainers, however, both couldn’t crack the top 10. The highest-paid female actor, Reese Witherspoon, was placed at number 12 with her $115 million (approx Rs. 861 crores) earnings. The other female on the list was Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. She pocketed $81 million (approx Rs. 606 crores), hence was stationed at number 18.

Check out the Forbes' list of the top 20 highest-paid entertainers:

Peter Jackson ($580 million)

Bruce Springsteen ($435 million)

Jay-Z ($340 million)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($270 million)

Kanye West ($235 million)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($210 million)

Paul Simon ($200 million)

Tyler Perry ($165 million)

Ryan Tedder ($160 million)

Bob Dylan ($130 million)

Red Hot Chili Peppers ($116 million)

Reese Witherspoon ($115 million) - HIGHEST PAID WOMAN

Chuck Lorre ($100 million)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ($90 million)

Dick Wolf ($86 million)

Howard Stern ($85 million)

Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane ($82 million)

Shonda Rhimes ($81 million)

Neil Young ($80 million)

Greg Berlanti ($75 million)

