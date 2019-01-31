LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Peter Jackson to Make New Film on The Beatles

The film on The Beatles is based around 55 hours of film shot in the recording studio in January 1969 when Let It Be was recorded.

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Somebody who was in the U.K., the U.S., or anywhere remotely close to the places where The Beatles toured in the ‘60s would know of Beatlemania. It was the decade of inception, enthusiasm, celebration and absolute hysteria surrounding the popular band and its music. However, the end of decade was also the time that The Beatles disbanded, never to come together again.

Oscar winning director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) has announced that he will be making a film on The Beatles based around 55 hours of film shot in the studio in January 1969. The footage basically comprises of the legendary band’s sessions inside the recording studio that eventually gave birth to their last album Let It Be.

Jackson said in a statement: “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensure this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about. It’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg had made the original Let it Be rockumentary.

“After reviewing all the footage and audio that Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot 18 months before they broke up, it’s simply an amazing historical treasure trove. Sure, there are moments of drama, but none of the discord this project has long been associated with. Watching John, Paul, George and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating – it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate. I’m thrilled and honoured to have been entrusted with this remarkable footage. Making the movie will be a sheer joy,” added Jackson.

Paul McCartney shared the news with fans, retweeting a post from the official The Beatles Twitter account.




2020 marks 50 year anniversary of Let It Be album.

