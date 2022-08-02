Petition Filed Against Arun Vijay’s Yaanai For Tarnishing Image Of Fishermen

Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Federation in Chennai has filed a petition in Madras High Court against Arun Vijay’s Yaanai for showing the community in bad light. Jobai Gomes, an executive committee member of the federation alleged in the petition that the film portrays the fishermen as anti-socials, child abusers and criminals.

One of the members of the fishermen’s federation alleged, “The depiction of fishermen in poor light is deliberate by the film’s director who belongs to a community, which is in conflict with the fishing community in coastal areas of southern districts of Tamil Nadu and he has scripted and directed the movie deliberately to offend the dignity of the fisherfolk.’’

The petitioner by giving some instances from the movie said a scene of their cultural festival has been wrongly picturised in the movie. In the scene, a group of fishermen are abusing a woman and asking her to dance naked. This scene of Yaanai is depicting the auspicious festival of Karagattam. They also alleged that the female lead in the climax scene was a portrayal of Mother Mary, whom the community worships. She is depicted as a destroyer of the families.

The petitioner pleaded before the HC to allow the screening of the movie in theatres only after the removal of the objectionable scenes. A division bench of the Madras High Court after hearing allowed the federation to appeal before the audit committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Yaanai is helmed by Hari, brother-in-law of Arun Vijay. Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Raadhika, Ammu Abirami, Rajesh, Thalavasal Vijay, Imman Annachi, and Bose Venkat play important roles in the film. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Drumstick Productions is bankrolling Yaanai. The film was released on July 1 and it’s getting mixed response at the theatres.

On the work front, Arun Vijay has three films in the pipeline– Tamil spy thriller Borrder, Agni Siragugal and Oh My Dog.

