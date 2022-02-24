Petrol Bomb Blasts at Theatre Screening Ajith's Valimai in Coimbatore. Nobody Injured

Valimai starring Ajith has been released in theatres worldwide today. The action-drama is being screened on more than 20 screens in Coimbatore city, Tamil Nadu. A petrol bomb was thrown by an unknown person at a theatre showing the film. This incident disturbed everyone watching the movie in the theatre and shocked Ajith’s fans too.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. No casualties were reported. According to the reports, a bomb blasted in a no-man land at the multiplex, while the show was on inside the theatre. The police have registered a case and initiated their investigation. The police officials are yet to comment on the reason for the attack.

Theatre owners in Tamil Nadu are witnessing an overwhelming response from fans on their pre-booking numbers. They said that tickets for almost all the shows were booked before the release of the film. In Valimai, Ajith is playing a cop. The fans are excited to see if his character is different from the cop roles that he played in Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal.

The film, helmed by H Vinoth, also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, and Yogi Babu, among others. The star cast and crew members of the movie are still busy promoting the films in various cities. They are also giving interviews to prominent news platforms to maintain hype around the film.

The film is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor and it is expected to break several box office records. The release of Valimai was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it has finally hit the theatres.

