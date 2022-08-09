Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Fuel prices on Tuesday, i.e August 09, were left untouched by Oil Marketing Companies. It has been more than two months now that the petrol and diesel prices stand firm in the Indian market, except in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Government had announced a cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) on the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre, respectively on July 15.

The fuel prices in India have remained stagnant ever since Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on the fuel rates. The petrol prices fell by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

On August 09, the petrol price stands firm at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. Mumbai’s revised petrol and diesel prices are Rs 106.35 per litre and Rs 94.28 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is sold at a rate of Rs 92.76 per litre. The petrol and diesel rates in Chennai stand at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively.

The fuel prices are still sky-rocketing even after the Centre reduced the excise duty. The financial capital, Mumbai has the highest fuel rates among the metropolitan cities. Petrol and diesel rates vary across the states due to local taxes, VAT, freight charges, and so on. The fuel prices are revised daily on the basis of crude oil prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Check out fuel rates on August 09, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here