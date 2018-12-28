English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petta: A Clip from Rajinikanth’s Film Trailer Leaked Online Hours Before Launch
Petta is slated to release around Pongal next year.
Rajinikanth, Simran on the poster of their upcoming film Petta.
Hours before the trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta, an 11-second video from the trailer has been leaked online.
Widely being shared on social media platforms, the clip has the superstar dressed in black and mouthing a massy dialogue in his characteristic style.
In October, a few images from the film’s shoot in Varanasi were also leaked online. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta will reportedly have Rajinikanth play a professor with a violent past. It also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is rumoured to be playing Rajinikanth's friend.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release next year around Pongal. The makers made the announcement last month with a special poster, which featured Rajinikanth and Simran as a happy-go-lucky pair.
Rajinikanth tweeted in October that Petta’s shoot was wrapped up 15 days ahead of schedule and thanked his director and producers for their support. The title and motion poster of the film were released in September.
Rajinikanth was last seen reprising his double roles of scientist Dr. Vaseegaran and robot Chitti in S Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Widely being shared on social media platforms, the clip has the superstar dressed in black and mouthing a massy dialogue in his characteristic style.
In October, a few images from the film’s shoot in Varanasi were also leaked online. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta will reportedly have Rajinikanth play a professor with a violent past. It also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is rumoured to be playing Rajinikanth's friend.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release next year around Pongal. The makers made the announcement last month with a special poster, which featured Rajinikanth and Simran as a happy-go-lucky pair.
#PettaTrailer leaked 😂😂 :p— உச்சா வருது (@uchavaruthu) December 28, 2018
Sunpictures worst uuh 😌 pic.twitter.com/E5fnkzbs3V
Rajinikanth tweeted in October that Petta’s shoot was wrapped up 15 days ahead of schedule and thanked his director and producers for their support. The title and motion poster of the film were released in September.
Rajinikanth was last seen reprising his double roles of scientist Dr. Vaseegaran and robot Chitti in S Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results