Petta: A Clip from Rajinikanth’s Film Trailer Leaked Online Hours Before Launch

Hours before the trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta, an 11-second video from the trailer has been leaked online.Widely being shared on social media platforms, the clip has the superstar dressed in black and mouthing a massy dialogue in his characteristic style.In October, a few images from the film’s shoot in Varanasi were also leaked online. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta will reportedly have Rajinikanth play a professor with a violent past. It also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is rumoured to be playing Rajinikanth's friend.Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is slated to release next year around Pongal. The makers made the announcement last month with a special poster, which featured Rajinikanth and Simran as a happy-go-lucky pair.Rajinikanth tweeted in October that Petta’s shoot was wrapped up 15 days ahead of schedule and thanked his director and producers for their support. The title and motion poster of the film were released in September.Rajinikanth was last seen reprising his double roles of scientist Dr. Vaseegaran and robot Chitti in S Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2018. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in important roles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.