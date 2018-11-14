Petta: After 2.0, Watch Rajinikanth Once More in Pongal Release

On Wednesday, Sun Pictures, the makers of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action drama Petta announced that the film will hit the screens next year during the Pongal festival.Sun Pictures took to Twitter to make the announcement via a special poster, which features Rajinikanth and Simran as a happy-go-lucky pair. Petta, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar. The film marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is rumoured to be playing Rajinikanth's friend.In October, Rajinikanth tweeted that the shoot of Petta was wrapped up 15 days ahead of schedule and he thanked his director and producers for their support. The title and motion poster of the film were released in September.The entire motion poster - featuring Rajinikanth turning and walking in slow motion - unfolds inside a church. In the film, Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a professor with a violent past.However, before Petta, Rajinikanth will be seen in director Shankar’s ambitious film 2.0, a sequel to 2010 film Enthiran. The film will see Akshay Kumar playing a cynical scientist Dr Crow. The film has missed several release date but is now finally hitting the theatres on November 29, 2018.(With inputs from IANS)