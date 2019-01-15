English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Although Viswasam got a bigger opening in Tamil Nadu, Petta takes the lead and makes it to the 100 crore club.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
This Pongal south cinema lovers were treated by Rajnikanth and Ajith with Petta and Viswasam, respectively. Cinegoers had the pleasure of witnessing an epic box office clash between two of Tamil movie industry's biggest superstars.
Although Viswasam got a bigger opening in Tamil Nadu, Petta takes the lead and makes it to the 100 crore club, reports Firstpost.
The publication stated that trade sources suggest Petta has grossed a worldwide approximate of Rs 105 crores, while Viswasam has done roughly Rs 70-75 crores with the bulk of its collection coming from Tamil Nadu.
There two big Tamil films are giving each other neck to neck competition at the Indian box office. According to the reports of Box Office India, the two-day collections of Petta are 35.50 crore nett and the other release Viswasam has collected 33.50 crore nett.
For the first time in 13 years, another star film released along with a Rajinikanth film on the same day and surprisingly took a lead on the opening day in the home state.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is about a hostel warden, Kaali, played by Rajinikanth. Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Follow @news18movies for more. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha. Rajinikanth plays an ageing gangster in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
On the other hand, Ajith, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam, is entertaining the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam. The film is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and director Siruthai Siva. The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Although Viswasam got a bigger opening in Tamil Nadu, Petta takes the lead and makes it to the 100 crore club, reports Firstpost.
The publication stated that trade sources suggest Petta has grossed a worldwide approximate of Rs 105 crores, while Viswasam has done roughly Rs 70-75 crores with the bulk of its collection coming from Tamil Nadu.
There two big Tamil films are giving each other neck to neck competition at the Indian box office. According to the reports of Box Office India, the two-day collections of Petta are 35.50 crore nett and the other release Viswasam has collected 33.50 crore nett.
For the first time in 13 years, another star film released along with a Rajinikanth film on the same day and surprisingly took a lead on the opening day in the home state.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is about a hostel warden, Kaali, played by Rajinikanth. Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Follow @news18movies for more. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha. Rajinikanth plays an ageing gangster in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
On the other hand, Ajith, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam, is entertaining the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam. The film is the fourth collaboration of Ajith and director Siruthai Siva. The film also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Kovai Sarala among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Sharman Joshi Calls Rajkumar Hirani a Man of 'Immense Honour’, Launches #IStandForRajuHirani
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
- Kumbh Chronicles: Trash Skimmers Clean River Surface At Popular Ganga Ghats
- CBSE May Introduce AI to Classrooms but are Schools in India Ready?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results