Petta Director Karthik Subbaraj: Everyone of You Will 'Get Rajinified'
A little over a month after 2.0, Rajinikanth is back on screen to treat his fans on Pongal with Petta.
Rajinikanth on Petta’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures)
A little over a month after 2.0, Rajinikanth is back on screen to treat his fans on Pongal with Petta. Said to bring back the 'Rajini' fever, the film has the actor in the role of an ageing gangster.
Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
Starring Thalaivar as Kaali, a hostel warden with a violent past, the Karthik Subbaraj film promises to be a complete action-packed mass entertainer with plenty whistle-out-loud moments to keep the superstar’s millions of fans happy.
Talking about the film director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, "It(Petta) is an out and out entertainer that will satisfy the expectations of fans. I am excited to show you the result of the incredibly dreamy journey me and my team have had over the last ten months. The time has come for all of us to unite and celebrate Thalaivar. I am sure every one of you will “Get Rajinified."
All praise for the southern superstar Karthik told Mid Day that he believes that Rajinikanth will recreate his magic on the screen. "I can't comment on his previous films, but I felt they were missing his swagger and style. In Petta, Rajini sir is playing to the gallery. I feel he will recreate his magic with this film. While writing the script, all the ingredients of a Rajinikanth special came in naturally," the publication quoted the director.
Catch the LIVE updates of Petta here.
