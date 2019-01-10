GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Petta Early Reviews: Declaring Rajinikanth's Film a Blockbuster, Fans Say Thalaivar Swag is All Over

Rajinikanth's film Petta faces an epic box office clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Petta Early Reviews: Declaring Rajinikanth's Film a Blockbuster, Fans Say Thalaivar Swag is All Over
Image courtesy: Twitter
A little over a month after 2.0, Rajinikanth is back on screen to treat his fans on Pongal with Petta. Starring Thalaivar as Kaali, a hostel warden with a violent past, the Karthik Subbaraj film promises to be a complete action-packed mass entertainer with plenty whistle-out-loud moments to keep the superstar’s millions of fans happy.

Rajinikanth's film faces an epic box office clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam.

Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha.

Early reviews have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster. While actor Dhanush wrote, "#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!!" (sic).




Film critic Sreedhar Pillai was all praise for Rajinikanth's Petta. Praising Rajinikanth's performance in the film, Pillai wrote, "Petta, it's pure vintage Superstar Rajinikanth. The style, swag, mannerism, is back with a bang and strong supporting cast of fine actors -@VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S pitted against him is a major +.@karthiksubbaraj handles @rajinikanth well & last 15 minutes is Wow!" (sic)

























Talking about the film director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, "It(Petta) is an out and out entertainer that will satisfy the expectations of fans. I am excited to show you the result of the incredibly dreamy journey me and my team have had over the last ten months. The time has come for all of us to unite and celebrate Thalaivar. I am sure every one of you will “Get Rajinified."

Catch all the LIVE updates of Petta here.


