Petta Early Reviews: Declaring Rajinikanth's Film a Blockbuster, Fans Say Thalaivar Swag is All Over
Rajinikanth's film Petta faces an epic box office clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam.
Petta marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bobby Simha.
Early reviews have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster. While actor Dhanush wrote, "#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!!" (sic).
#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!!— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 10, 2019
Film critic Sreedhar Pillai was all praise for Rajinikanth's Petta. Praising Rajinikanth's performance in the film, Pillai wrote, "Petta, it's pure vintage Superstar Rajinikanth. The style, swag, mannerism, is back with a bang and strong supporting cast of fine actors -@VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S pitted against him is a major +.@karthiksubbaraj handles @rajinikanth well & last 15 minutes is Wow!" (sic)
#Petta It's pure vintage #SuperstarRajinikanth. The style,swag, mannerism, is back with a bang and strong supporting cast of fine actors -@VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S pitted against him is a major +. @karthiksubbaraj handles @rajinikanth well & last 15 minutes is WoW!— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 10, 2019
#Petta Epic blockbuster.. #Krishnagiri district #Rockstar #Anirudh fans club.@anirudhofficial @karthiksubbaraj @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/EF5NTvpY8M— Anirudh fans (@anifansofficial) January 10, 2019
#Petta - Epic Blockbuster.— NGK (@PrakashGK_) January 10, 2019
Thalaivar All the way. On the Cards of padayappa,Annamalai,sivaji. Pure Massssss
Never want to leave the theatre.
Such was @rajinikanth's screen presence.@karthiksubbaraj @sunpictures Industry Blockbuster on cards.
#Petta first half - The most entertaining #SuperstarRajinikanth in recent times. Rajinism filled through out . Feast for all #Thalaivar fans.— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 10, 2019
#Petta first half: நாடி நரம்பு ரத்தம் இது எல்லாத்துலயும் ரஜினி வெறி ஊரன ஒருத்தனால தான் இது முடியும் @karthiksubbaraj has sculpted each and every frame in the film. Story takes time to kick off, but it's opening up beautifully with vintage #Rajinikanth peppered all over.— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) January 10, 2019
#Petta 1st Half: Vintage #Thalaivar of Stylish 90's Back..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019
Verithanam in action sequences by #Superstar
One man show all the way.. Looking forward to #PettaParaak in 2nd half..
#Petta Semma Scene First Half Ma #Thalaivar Swag all over !!— Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 10, 2019
Pre Interval Nunchuck Fight Style Thalaivar Thalaivar dhaan
Waiting for #MaduraPetta !!
#Petta - Perfect Package of Pongal Treat to all. Action, sentiment, Comedy, another Mass combo film from @karthiksubbaraj and team...— Karthik (@BeingModu) January 10, 2019
Rating : 4.5/5#PettaReview #Pettaparaak #PettaFDFS
Talking about the film director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, "It(Petta) is an out and out entertainer that will satisfy the expectations of fans. I am excited to show you the result of the incredibly dreamy journey me and my team have had over the last ten months. The time has come for all of us to unite and celebrate Thalaivar. I am sure every one of you will “Get Rajinified."
