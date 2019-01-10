Petta Vs Viswasam: Rajinikanth Film Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

The Karthik Subbaraj-directed movie Petta is available for download on Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. On Wednesday, NTR Kathanayakudu, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan, became the victim of piracy. Krish’s directorial venture NTR biopic’s first part was leaked online on torrent sites.
Rajinikanth's Petta has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, which is notorious for leaking pirated versions of new films. The film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Petta is the first time that Rajinikanth is collaborating with director Karthik Subbaraj, who is a self-confessed fan of the superstar.
Viswasam director Siva thanked fans for showering all the love and support on Ajith-starrer. He tweeted, "Sai sai thanku Thala Ajith sir, Thala fans, media friends, cinema lovers, my team, my family for #viswasam blessing success." (sic)
🙏🏻🙏🏻sai sai thanku Thala Ajithsir,Thala fans,media friends,cinema lovers ,my team ,my family for #viswasam blessing success🙏🏻🙏🏻👍👍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/y25Ru0TbdI— siva+director (@directorsiva) January 10, 2019
Calling Viswasam a "family entertainer", actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted: "Viswasam - Thala round katti adichirukkar.. Fun,emotions,mass complete package.. Thanks to @directorsiva sir @immancomposer anna #Nayanthara and full team."
#Viswasam - #Thala round katti adichirukkar..Fun,emotions,mass complete package.. Thanks to @directorsiva sir @immancomposer anna #Nayanthara and full team for tis family entertainer👍😊 #ViswasamThiruvizha— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 10, 2019
Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan watched Petta and tweeted, "#Petta- #Thalaivar Full on mass mode stylish, energetic @rajinikanth sir on screen...@anirudhofficial sirrrr bgms vera level... it’s a pure #Thalaivar swag.. Wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and full team #Rajinified." (sic)
#Petta- #Thalaivar Full on mass mode💥👍stylish,energetic @rajinikanth sir on screen...@anirudhofficial sirrrr bgms vera level... it’s a pure #Thalaivar swag.. Wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and full team 👍😊 #Rajinified— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 10, 2019
News18 Petta review | Petta is littered with characters – like Michael (Bobby Simha, who portrays the college toughie), Jithu (a brilliant Vijay Sethupathi, who is Singh's son), Simran (who plays Rajnikanth's love) and Trisha (Kaali's wife who dies in the bomb blast that Singh orchestrates). But most of them, including Bobby Simha, have little to do, and they appear more like embellishments.
Filmmaker Lingusamy watched Rajinikanth's Petta and enjoyed it thoroughly. "#Petta - Completely enjoyed an out & out @rajinikanth sir movie after years. Got #Rajinified for sure. Happy for you @karthiksubbaraj..! Congrats to the entire team for this @trishtrashers @SimranbaggaOffc @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial @DOP_Tirru @SasikumarDir #PettaParaak," he tweeted after watching the film.
#Petta - Completely enjoyed an out & out @rajinikanth sir movie after years. Got #Rajinified for sure. Happy for u @karthiksubbaraj..! Congrats to the entire team for this @trishtrashers @SimranbaggaOffc @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial @DOP_Tirru @SasikumarDir #PettaParaak— Lingusamy (@dirlingusamy) January 10, 2019
#petta super star⭐️super movie⭐️ super karthi ⭐️super sun pictures ⭐️ @karthiksubbaraj @sunpictures #pettateam pic.twitter.com/BZnubGeSHg— M.Sasikumar (@SasikumarDir) January 10, 2019
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who wears his Rajinikanth fandom on his sleeve, says he is proud to have directed Tamil actioner Petta as a die-hard superstar Rajinikanth fanboy.
Actress Chandrika Ravi expressed her excitement over the release of Rajinikanth's Petta. She wrote: "Sooooo excited to watch #Petta!!! The great @rajinikanth sir! Our thalaivar! What a dream it would be to share screen space with you sir. All the best to team Petta" (sic)
Sooooo excited to watch #Petta!!! The great @rajinikanth sir! Our thalaivar! What a dream it would be to share screen space with you sir 🙏🏽 All the best to team Petta!— Chandrika Ravi (@chandrikaravi_) January 10, 2019
Trade analyst Girish Johar took to Twitter to share the excitement around Petta among Rajinikanth fans. He tweeted, "Crowds & Fans going berzerk !!! #Petta ... The film is actually paused by the projectionists... in various cinemas ...at the entry of #MegaStar @rajinikanth .... really love to see this madness !!!" (sic)
Crowds & Fans going berzerk !!!🔥🌟💫🎉 #Petta ... The film is actually paused by the projectionists... in various cinemas ...at the entry of #MegaStar @rajinikanth .... really love to see this madness !!! ❤🔥#PettaFDFS— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 10, 2019
Petta turns out be yet another outing for Rajinikanth who relies on gimmicks rather than solid performance.
Telugu actor Manoj Kumar Manchu said he is "Rajnified" after watching Petta. He tweeted, "Each character he plays is just crafted & created for him! What swag! Thalaivaa da..#Petta! Extremely #Rajinified! Congratulations to entire team! Special thanks to @karthiksubbaraj for such a grand visual treat & @anirudhofficial with his best one ever!" (sic)
Each character he plays is just crafted & created for him!😍What swag! Thalaivaa da..💪💪😍😍❤️❤️#Petta! Extremely #Rajinified!😎😎🙌 Congratulations to entire team! Special thanks to @karthiksubbaraj for such a grand visual treat & @anirudhofficial with his best one ever!👍✌️ pic.twitter.com/Y6bFVDynbE— Manoj Kumar Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) January 10, 2019
Actor Vishal gave his best wishes to Petta team on the release of the film. He wrote: "Wishing Blockbuster Hits for SuperStar , Thala & their Team for their Movies releasing today." (sic)
Wishing Blockbuster Hits for #SuperStar , #Thala & their Team for their Movies releasing today &— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 10, 2019
Wishing all my Dear & Near ones Happy Pongal Holidays....GB
NTR Kathanayakudu, Rajnikanth's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam, Uri The Surgical Strike and the Manmohan Singh biopic - how will the release of five highly anticipated films affect the box office this week?
Besides a power-packed performance by superstar Rajinikath, the film also marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil debut. Here are the reasons why you should go watch Petta this week.
Recalling the experience of working with Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj said he would treasure the time he spent with him on the sets. "Personally, the biggest takeaway for me from the project is the time I spent with Rajini sir. It was fascinating to see him in action. He still works with the kind of passion we see in up-and-coming actors who have to prove themselves. Importantly, Rajini sir doesn't take his fans and audiences for granted," he told IANS
Talking about roping in a huge star cast for Petta, Karthik Subbaraj told IANS: "I was very certain that I wanted to work with these actors. The fact that we had just 10 months to shoot did make me wonder if we could pull it off. Thankfully, the Rajinikanth factor attracted all the actors and they didn't want to miss the opportunity to work with him."
While there's no denying Petta is Karthik Subbaraj's love letter to his matinee idol, he points out that it will have a healthy mix of his sensibilities and popular Rajinikanth tropes. "The film has a mix of both our sensibilities. Rajini sir gave me an opportunity to work with him because he liked my work, especially my style of narration and dialogues. Now, I can't go out and make something very different just to please him. He wanted me to make 'Petta' the way I want it and with my sensibilities intact," he told IANS.
Calling Petta a "heaven" for Rajinikanth fans, film critic Prashanth Rangaswamy wrote: "Karthik Subbaraj has brought back the Rajinikanth that we all loved in our childhood. A heaven for Thalaivar fans, a class entertainer for all fans all though second half feels a bit lengthier and many powerful actors are not used properly." (sic)
#Petta Review - @karthiksubbaraj has brought back the @rajinikanth that we all loved in our childhood. A heaven for Thalaivar fans, a class entertainer for all fans all though second half feels a bit lengthier and Many powerful actors r not used properly ! https://t.co/FtuZFKpZmh— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 10, 2019
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala is all praise for Rajinikanth's Petta. He tweeted: "Petta 1st Half: Vintage Thalaivar of Stylish 90's Back. Verithanam in action sequences by Superstar." (sic)
#Petta 1st Half: Vintage #Thalaivar of Stylish 90's Back..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019
Verithanam in action sequences by #Superstar
One man show all the way.. Looking forward to #PettaParaak in 2nd half..
Ajith, who was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Vivegam, is here to entertain the audience with an out-and-out commercial potboiler Viswasam.
Tamil actor Arun Vijay has heaped praise on Ajith's Viswasam by tweeting, "Viswasam BULLS-EYE!! A treat to all. Ajith sir rocked! Super family entertainer. Had a blast watching it with fans."
#Viswasam BULLS-EYE!!👌👍.. A treat to all.. #Ajith sir rocked!💪 Super family entertainer.. Had a blast watching it with fans.. Confirm #Blockbuster!!👊🏼👍 Congrats to the whole team..👏👏— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 9, 2019
Tamil actress Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli thanked Karthik Subbaraj for giving the audience a "real" Rajinikanth film. She tweeted, "You have satisfied every Rajni fan. Full goosebumps."
OH MY GOD! I think I'm gonna cry in joy. @karthiksubbaraj You bloody genius! Thank you. Thank you for giving us a real RAJNI film. Thalaivar padam da poyi paarunga da nu perumaiya sollalaam. You have satisfied every Rajni fan. Mudiyale. Full goosebumps 🙏 #PettaParaak #Magizhchi— Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) January 10, 2019
Here's how fans and celebs are reacting to Rajinikanth's latest release Petta:
Predicting the box office collection of Ajith's Viswasam, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Viswasam will become Ajith 's Highest Lifetime Grosser in India and Overseas Box office, despite competition." (sic)
#Viswasam will become #Thala #Ajith 's Highest Lifetime Grosser in #India and Overseas Box office, despite competition.. pic.twitter.com/Ptsgd9lbWF— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019
Petta actor Simran shared her excitement on the release of the film. "Most memorial day #PettaFromToday. Thank you @karthiksubbaraj the captain of the ship for letting my dream come true! Lots of positive reviews are pouring! My best wishes to #Petta team," she tweeted.
Most memorial day #PettaFromToday😊 Thank you @karthiksubbaraj the captain of the ship for letting my dream come true! Lots of positive reviews are pouring! My best wishes to #Petta team#Rajinified #PettaParaak@Rajinikanth @sunpictures @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/JN55bMwq8d— Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) January 10, 2019
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the US Box office figures of Rajinikanth's Petta. The film opened to a staggering Rs 3.5 crore (USD 5,00,000) in the US. He wrote: "Petta crosses $500K at the US Box office. As of 8:30 PM PST, it has grossed $502K."
#Petta crosses $500K at the #USA Box office.. Premiere— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019
As of 8:30 PM PST, it has grossed $502K
