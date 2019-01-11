Petta Movie Review: A Film Typically For Thalaiva Fans, Their Superstar is Back in Style

Petta is the best Pongal gift for all the Rajinikanth fans. Director Karthik Subbaraj’s fan moments are seen throughout the 2 hours 50 minutes film. Rajinikanth’s style, dialogues and action sequences are a feast for the audience who have been waiting to see the superstar return on the silver screen.Kaali (Rajinikanth) joins Saint Woods college as a hostel warden on state minister's recommendation. Kaali tries to set things right in the college and in the process he comes across Michael (Bobby Simhaa) among the few rowdy boys.Otherwise, seen as students' favourite person in the college, Kaali has a dark past. This is when Jithu (Vijay Sethupathi) and Singaran (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) enter the plot. In the first half, the two villains come for a shorter duration but eventually, they get more screen space in the second half. The last half hour of the film has a signature Karthik Shubbaraj twist as seen in director’s other films in the past.Vijay Sethupathy’s performance as a don is on expected lines and the actor has a more powerful role as compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Although Nawazuddin lacks the physique that of a don the role suits him.The first half is smooth. The second half is a bit dragging but it picks up the pace in the last hour with twists and some emotions. There were loopholes in the plot in the second half.The background score was good and marana mass song is a fitting tribute to the superstar and a great for the audienceUnlike other Karthik Subbaraj’s films that had strong roles for women, Simran and Trisha did not get enough screen presence in Petta. The film has shades of Baasha and Padaiyappa. In all Rajini’s style, swag, dialogue delivery, action has Rajinified the audience.There are subtle political messages in Rajini’s films. For instance, at the beginning of the film, when he enters the hostel and comes across a few senior students ragging the juniors, he says, “Those who are here for long never want to welcome someone new.” This is an indirect indication considering Rajini has entered the political arena in Tamil Nadu. There are many such indirect references to the current political situation in the state.The movie is out and out a Rajini film and for the fans, the one they have been waiting to watch since 2010.