English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petta Movie Trailer: Superstar Returns, Time to Cheer for Rajinikanth
Watch the trailer of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Petta here.
Rajinikanth on Petta’s poster. (Image: Twitter/Sun Pictures)
After much anticipation, Sun Pictures released the trailer of their upcoming film Petta on Friday.
Starring Rajinikanth as Kaali, a hostel warden with a violent past, the Karthik Subbaraj film promises to be a complete action-packed mass entertainer with plenty whistle-out-loud moments to keep Thalaivar’s millions of fans happy.
The film, which is slated to release on January 10, 2019, also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Talking about the film, Rajinikanth had earlier said at Petta’s audio launch, “Karthik Subbaraj has taken me back to the 80s. Petta will be a very good entertainer, you will enjoy it on Pongal.”
Himself a Rajini admirer, Subbaraj said, "Petta is made by fans of Rajinikanth. We put in a lot of thought in filming every single shot of Rajinikanth sir. Vijay Sethupathi is also a big Rajinikanth fan. He told me that one day I will direct Rajinikanth sir in a film. And when it happens, he will play the villain in the project. It was another dream come true moment to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir. He is also a Rajini fan."
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Along with directing it, Subbaraj— best known for films like Jigarthanda and Pizza—has also written Petta. Talking about him, Sethupathi said at the trailer launch, “Karthik always thinks about cinema and he has surprised me always with amazing content. Petta is full of surprises. You will be hooked to the end."
Watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Starring Rajinikanth as Kaali, a hostel warden with a violent past, the Karthik Subbaraj film promises to be a complete action-packed mass entertainer with plenty whistle-out-loud moments to keep Thalaivar’s millions of fans happy.
The film, which is slated to release on January 10, 2019, also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Talking about the film, Rajinikanth had earlier said at Petta’s audio launch, “Karthik Subbaraj has taken me back to the 80s. Petta will be a very good entertainer, you will enjoy it on Pongal.”
Himself a Rajini admirer, Subbaraj said, "Petta is made by fans of Rajinikanth. We put in a lot of thought in filming every single shot of Rajinikanth sir. Vijay Sethupathi is also a big Rajinikanth fan. He told me that one day I will direct Rajinikanth sir in a film. And when it happens, he will play the villain in the project. It was another dream come true moment to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir. He is also a Rajini fan."
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Along with directing it, Subbaraj— best known for films like Jigarthanda and Pizza—has also written Petta. Talking about him, Sethupathi said at the trailer launch, “Karthik always thinks about cinema and he has surprised me always with amazing content. Petta is full of surprises. You will be hooked to the end."
Watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results