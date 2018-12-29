Petta Movie Trailer: Superstar Returns, Time to Cheer for Rajinikanth

After much anticipation, Sun Pictures released the trailer of their upcoming film Petta on Friday.Starring Rajinikanth as Kaali, a hostel warden with a violent past, the Karthik Subbaraj film promises to be a complete action-packed mass entertainer with plenty whistle-out-loud moments to keep Thalaivar’s millions of fans happy.The film, which is slated to release on January 10, 2019, also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Mega Akash, Bobby Simhaa, Trisha and Sasikumar in important roles, and marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.Talking about the film, Rajinikanth had earlier said at Petta’s audio launch, “Karthik Subbaraj has taken me back to the 80s. Petta will be a very good entertainer, you will enjoy it on Pongal.”Himself a Rajini admirer, Subbaraj said, "Petta is made by fans of Rajinikanth. We put in a lot of thought in filming every single shot of Rajinikanth sir. Vijay Sethupathi is also a big Rajinikanth fan. He told me that one day I will direct Rajinikanth sir in a film. And when it happens, he will play the villain in the project. It was another dream come true moment to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir. He is also a Rajini fan."Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Along with directing it, Subbaraj— best known for films like Jigarthanda and Pizza—has also written Petta. Talking about him, Sethupathi said at the trailer launch, “Karthik always thinks about cinema and he has surprised me always with amazing content. Petta is full of surprises. You will be hooked to the end."Watch the trailer here:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.