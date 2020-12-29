PewDiePie Beats BTS Star Taehyung to Grab Top Spot in Most Handsome Face of 2020 List

Every year, TC Candler creates an Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year. The celebrities are ranked out of an estimated 125,000 from 40 different countries based on their physical attractiveness.

They published two lists for 2020, one for the most handsome faces and the other for the most beautiful. Some were surprised to see that YouTuber PewDiePie made it to the top spot, beating a host of celebrities including Taehyung aka V from K-Pop group BTS.

V ranked second on the Most Handsome Face of 2020 list, just narrowly missing out on the number one spot. V came fourth last year, when fellow BTS member Jungkook ranked first, reported Dexerto

Pewdiepie, real name Felix Kjellberg, is well known for his YouTube channel on which he uploads gaming and reaction videos. He had ranked second on the list last year.

The ranking has obviously not gone down well with the BTS ARMY. There is a war of words going on between fans of PewDiePie and BTS ARMY. Some even called out the racist comments against the Korean star.

imagine thinking this man doesn't deserve to be number 1#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/u4OVCNBWTo — Beaᶜ🌹🌧 (@agorakjellberg) December 28, 2020

Amazing to see that PewDiePie got number 1 and number 1 trending on Twitter. Sad to see the Kpop fans/stans complain that he won even tho PewDiePie is a Kpop fan. PewDiePie deserves number 1 he worked out all year to look like that. 🐴 #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/NtVW9KEk3E — POONDAXD (@poondaxd) December 29, 2020

Some how tae got #2 and pewdiepie got #1 But his fans think shit like this was ok ???? pic.twitter.com/TclTwxYxee — brian⁷ (@C0C0CHOINEL) December 28, 2020

TC Candler has been curating such lists since 1990 alongside The Independent Critics and has recently begun revealing the list on their YouTube page. Other famous faces in this year's top 10 were Timothee Chalamet, Jason Derulo, and Henry Cavill.