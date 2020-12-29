News18 Logo

PewDiePie Beats BTS Star Taehyung to Grab Top Spot in Most Handsome Face of 2020 List

YouTuber PewDiePie has ranked first on TC Candler's list of Most Handsome Face of 2020, while BTS member V came second.

Every year, TC Candler creates an Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year. The celebrities are ranked out of an estimated 125,000 from 40 different countries based on their physical attractiveness.

They published two lists for 2020, one for the most handsome faces and the other for the most beautiful. Some were surprised to see that YouTuber PewDiePie made it to the top spot, beating a host of celebrities including Taehyung aka V from K-Pop group BTS.

V ranked second on the Most Handsome Face of 2020 list, just narrowly missing out on the number one spot. V came fourth last year, when fellow BTS member Jungkook ranked first, reported Dexerto

Pewdiepie, real name Felix Kjellberg, is well known for his YouTube channel on which he uploads gaming and reaction videos. He had ranked second on the list last year.

The ranking has obviously not gone down well with the BTS ARMY. There is a war of words going on between fans of PewDiePie and BTS ARMY. Some even called out the racist comments against the Korean star.

TC Candler has been curating such lists since 1990 alongside The Independent Critics and has recently begun revealing the list on their YouTube page. Other famous faces in this year's top 10 were Timothee Chalamet, Jason Derulo, and Henry Cavill.


