Pewdiepie Briefly Lost World's Popular Battle for the Most Subscribed Channel on YouTube to T-Series

Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch.

I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.

My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy. — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 15, 2019

The Great Subscriber War on Monday saw T-Series overtake Swedish video-game vlogger Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg subscriber count with a narrow 50,000 follower lead and his six-year reign as the world’s most popular YouTube channel came to an end (for a brief time, though).The two channels have been locked in a battle for some time, and for eight minutes on February 22, T-Series overtook Kjellberg, who posts videos under the pseudonym PewDiePie. But this time the Bhushan Kumar-owned company retained the lead for more than two hours.Both channels now have almost 90 million subscribers. Following T-Series lead, PewDiePie retweeted a call for people to subscribe to his channel. Recently, Bhushan Kumar launched #BharatWinsYouTube campaign to seek more subscriptions.His campaign found backers in Bollywood’s top actors like Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor as well as popular musicians like Neha Kakkar and Armaan Malik.T-Series' takeover comes just days after PewDiePie tweeted he was “sickened” that his name was mentioned by the suspected shooter of the New Zealand terrorist attacks early Friday.Forty-nine people were killed and at least 48 were injured in a terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.Follow @News18Movies for more