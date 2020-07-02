PewDiePie on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: It's a Huge Loss

Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's death in one of his videos that was posted on his channel recently. He was responding to viral hashtag 'Unsubscribe T-Series' when he brought up the issue of young Bollywood actor's suicide and said, "He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude." PewDiePie has become the biggest YouTuber star of all time, collecting over a whopping 100 million subscribers over the past decade thanks to his gaming and opinion videos.

About Sushant's death, PewDiePie added, "I have seen people talk about about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. Some people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It's such a shame he decided to end his life. I don't know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it's a huge loss. Rest in peace."

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, inquiry into the case of Sushant's death is currently underway. Police have questioned the late actor's Dil Bechara co-start Sanjana Sanghi recently and it is reported that Shekhar Kapur will be brought in for questioning as well. Sanjana was interrogated at Bandra police station for around seven hours. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, is slated for a digital release on July 24.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Cryptic Ode to Mumbai

Follow @News18Movies for more