English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PewDiePie Releases Nasty 'Congratulations' Video After Getting Defeated by T-Series
As T-Series took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.
As T-Series took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.
Loading...
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie concluded the months-long, tongue in cheek war with T-Series accepting his defeat as the latter became Worlds No.1 YouTube channel. But it appears, the Swedish YouTube has not come in terms with the defeat in a sporting spirit.
As the music label took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.
In the video titled 'Congratulations', PewDiePie accuses T-Series and its chairman Bhushan Kumar of song piracy and points out at an article stating 'alleged evasion of huge tax'.
In the four minutes 18 seconds long video, he makes a racist remark saying 'Indians are poo poo in their brains' and further goes on to take a jab at the country for its caste system and poverty. "India got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," PewDiePie said. Take a look:
The battle between the two channels was going on for long but last month T-Series finally won the race by garnering more subscribers. Currently, PewDiePie has 92,125,439 subscribers while T-Series has 92,140,318 subscribers.
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.
Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.
Not only T-Series, PewDiePie has also received support from many international celebrities.
As the music label took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.
In the video titled 'Congratulations', PewDiePie accuses T-Series and its chairman Bhushan Kumar of song piracy and points out at an article stating 'alleged evasion of huge tax'.
In the four minutes 18 seconds long video, he makes a racist remark saying 'Indians are poo poo in their brains' and further goes on to take a jab at the country for its caste system and poverty. "India got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," PewDiePie said. Take a look:
The battle between the two channels was going on for long but last month T-Series finally won the race by garnering more subscribers. Currently, PewDiePie has 92,125,439 subscribers while T-Series has 92,140,318 subscribers.
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.
Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.
Not only T-Series, PewDiePie has also received support from many international celebrities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- N Chandrababu Naidu Says Kia Motors Opted for Andhra Despite PM Modi's Threat
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- 'Can Wear Shorts if too Hot': ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Fans are Fuming
- Supreme Court Proposes 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Family Planning For Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results