1-min read

PewDiePie Releases Nasty 'Congratulations' Video After Getting Defeated by T-Series

As T-Series took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
PewDiePie Releases Nasty 'Congratulations' Video After Getting Defeated by T-Series
As T-Series took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie concluded the months-long, tongue in cheek war with T-Series accepting his defeat as the latter became Worlds No.1 YouTube channel. But it appears, the Swedish YouTube has not come in terms with the defeat in a sporting spirit.

As the music label took the lead, PewDiePie released a nasty video taking a dig at India and pointing out the poverty and caste system in the country.

In the video titled 'Congratulations', PewDiePie accuses T-Series and its chairman Bhushan Kumar of song piracy and points out at an article stating 'alleged evasion of huge tax'.

In the four minutes 18 seconds long video, he makes a racist remark saying 'Indians are poo poo in their brains' and further goes on to take a jab at the country for its caste system and poverty. "India got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," PewDiePie said. Take a look:



The battle between the two channels was going on for long but last month T-Series finally won the race by garnering more subscribers. Currently, PewDiePie has 92,125,439 subscribers while T-Series has 92,140,318 subscribers.

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.

Not only T-Series, PewDiePie has also received support from many international celebrities.
