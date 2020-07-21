Phantom: First Glimpse of Kiccha Sudeep’s Character from His Next

Kiccha Sudeep drove from Bangalore to Hyderabad last week to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Phantom. And now, the actor has treated his fans with a little sneak peek into the highly-anticipated film.

Sudeep, on Monday, shared a video of his look in the film, which looked like an introduction of his character. The video he posted on Instagram began with a note clarifying that it is not a teaser. The clip shows Sudeep’s character in a boat with a girl stuck somewhere in a dense forest.

While sharing the video, Sudeep wrote, "Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was on an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam..... being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again. #PhantomBegins"

The Sudeep-starrer first look took Twitter by a storm soon after #PhantomBegins started trending on the micro-blogging site. The Kannada actor had revealed about his return to Phantom sets a few days ago with a social media post. He informed that he, along with the team, is back to work following safety guidelines and precautions stated by the government. The Kempe Gowda actor started shooting for Anup Bhandari's directorial with marginal staff and strict rules in place. He shared on Twitter images of a puja ceremony held in Annapoorna studios of Hyderabad where all the crew members were seen wearing face masks. Sudeep wrote, “#PhantomStartsRolling at hyd. Every minute precautions've been taken care of by the production n its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly. Best wshs”

Next, Sudeep will be seen in the sequel to Kotigobba 2 (2016). The action film, Kotigobba 3 will be directed by Shiva Karthik. In addition to Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar will star in pivotal roles.