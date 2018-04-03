English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pharrell Willams Says That He's Not A Role Model
Pharrell was in India last month to celebrate his first Holi and as part of a brand association
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
American music star Pharrell Williams, who has shared the frame with Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on a magazine cover, says he doesn't consider himself a role model. The Happy hitmaker, who was in India last month to celebrate his first Holi and as part of a brand association, spoke to Vogue India's April 2018 issue about views on music and life. Williams said he was not interested in running for President.
"I'm no role model. I'm just an advisor - that's why as a producer I'm able to push people in certain directions to find a uniqueness in their voice, their intentions and their purpose - that's my job," Williams said. On whether music, for him, needed to come with a message, he said, "It doesn't need to but it's good that it does. I think everything we do should have some sort of message or intention or it's just wasted energy."
Williams posed for a photoshoot with Aishwarya at the Mehboob Studio here. He was accompanied by model-wife Helen Lasichanh and his team comprised a majority of women -- be it the managers or stylists.
"Women hold the power to our planet. At any point, they can just hold up their hands and say we are not going to make babies, and that'll be the end of our species," he said.
While celebrities are known for their outlandish requests, Williams' crew insists on Kettle chips and packets of peanut M&Ms.
The celebrated artiste said: "I don't know how you bring back your inner child but that you don't let it go. Why should I stop eating M&Ms? Is it like ‘Man, I have a moustache now, so no more Pixar.' No way! If you think about it, every cartoon, every cereal, is made by grown-up-people with imagination that refused to be tamed. So why can't I be that?"
