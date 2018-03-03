GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • LEADING

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • LEADING

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • TRAILING

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • TRAILING

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • TRAILING

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • TRAILING

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • LEADING

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • TRAILING

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • TRAILING

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • TRAILING

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • TRAILING

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • LEADING

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • LEADING

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • LEADING

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • TRAILING

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LEADING

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • LEADING

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Pharrell Williams Celebrates First Holi in India With Ranveer Singh

The party was organised by the sportswear company Adidas, whereas Pharrell visited the city to unveil the Adidas Originals this Holi' collection special range of powder-dyed apparel and sneakers in pastel shades.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2018, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pharrell Williams Celebrates First Holi in India With Ranveer Singh
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Iconic American rapper Pharrell Williams celebrates his first ever Holi, along with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on Friday in Mumbai.

The party was organised by the sportswear company Adidas, whereas Pharrell visited the city to unveil the Adidas Originals this Holi' collection special range of powder-dyed apparel and sneakers in pastel shades.

KITES #MUMBAI #HOLIFESTIVAL

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on



All the guests and host played with dry colours and flower petals on the open ground of Taj Land Ends, located in Bandra.

Many pretty faces like video jokey Anusha Dandekar, Celebrity chef Sarah Todd, Mini Mathur along with her two kids among others were present at the party.

ranveerpharrell

Dressed in the white kurta and animal printed pants and white sports shoes, the 11 times Grammy Awards winner Pharrell seems to have a great time with the host Ranveer they danced on many Bollywood songs and Punjabi dance numbers including "Malharia, "Dil Dhaddakne Do", "Subha Hone Na De", "Mundian To Bach Ke", "Khalibali", "Ainvayi Ainvayi" among many others.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES