Pharrell Williams Demands Justice for His Cousin

Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell Williams has demanded justice for his cousin, who was one of the two people shot dead in the Virginia Beach shootings on March 26.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (India time).

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger," he added.

Pharrell didn’t share any other details about his cousin’s tragedy.

According to a report in eonline.com the Virginia Beach Police Department, who released information about the shootings on Twitter on Saturday, said that Donovan was one of two victims who passed away. He was 25 years old.