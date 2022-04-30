'Phenomenal' Trailer of Andrea Jeremiah's Pisasu 2 Launched. Check Here

The much-awaited teaser of the sequel to the horror drama Pisasu 2014 has been launched. Unveiling the trailer in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, via Twitter, the director, Mysskin wrote, “Happy to present my #Pisasu2.” The director in his Tweet shared the trailer link of all 4 versions of the film

While launching the trailer, Mysskin also shared an intriguing poster featuring Andrea Jeremiah. The actor appearing as a ghost in the teaser surely tells that the film will be another of the director’s trademark horror /thriller films.

The teaser launched on April 29 attracted wide attention to the film. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah also shared on their Twitter account the trailer and wrote, “Happy to Release the Phenomenal Teaser of the phenomenal dir @DirectorMysskin sir’s #Pisasu2."

A few days ago, during the announcement of the trailer launch date, the makers shared an intense poster featuring the film’s leading lady, Andrea Jeremiah. In a plain white dress, Andrea can be seen sitting in darkness with just a yellow light above her.

If you are unversed, one of the highlighting points of this upcoming project is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is playing an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds. The film also stars Cook with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Mysskin, the director is known for successfully delivering emotionally hard-hitting stories and with Pisasu 2, he will once again prove his magic. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. The team will soon take a final call regarding the same.

The thrilling project, produced by T Muruganantham under the banner of Rockfort Entertainment, has music by Karthik Raja. Now the trailer released, the movie buffs are waiting eagerly for the film.

