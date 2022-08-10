Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi Music Video from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Released

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the biggest releases of the year. The much-awaited comedy-drama has grabbed the headlines in the last few weeks and is trending on social media. The film’s trailer and songs have got a tremendous response on YouTube. One particular song from the film has become very popular in recent weeks.

The song, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, has emerged as a genuine chartbuster. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song was released in June. Now the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have released the music video of the song on YouTube. Aamir Khan Productions shared the YouTube link of the music video on Twitter.

“Reminisce the bitter-sweet moments of unrequited love with the magical voice of Arijit Singh in #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi, song video out now,” tweeted the production house.

Aamir Khan fans praised the engrossing video of Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and the song has gone viral on social media. The song’s music has been given by Pritam while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics.

Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to wreak havoc at the box office as it is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier gave the blockbuster Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan. The film’s screenplay has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha’s unique premise revolves around the extraordinary life story of a simpleton.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing the lead roles in the film. Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh also have pivotal roles in the film. In fact, the special appearance of Naga Chaitanya has increased the hype around the film. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

