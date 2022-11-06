Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 2: Katrina Kaif's Film Records 34 Percent Jump, Collects Rs 2.75 Cr

After witnessing a decent start at the box office, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot witnessed over 34% growth at the box office on its second day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Phone Bhoot earned Rs 2.75 crores on Saturday. It had previously earned Rs 2.05 crores on its opening day. This means that the film’s total collection so far is at Rs 4.80 crores. However, it will be interesting to see if the India vs Zimbabwe match on Sunday will impact Phone Bhoot’s collection.

“#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh’s tweet read.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film released in theaters on 4th November 2022. In the movie, Ishaan and Siddhanth are two buddies with the ability to see ghosts. However, their lives changed after they met Katrina Kaif, a ghost who proposed them to open a ghostbuster company.

News18 Showsha’s review of Phone Bhoot read, “I wish the first half of Phone Bhoot made me laugh, and the second half which is outrageously quirky was plotted more cleverly. The film hurtles towards a messy climax and that is where the problem lies. Overall, this is a film that will tickle every palate but if you want to destress from the entire week’s workload, you can give it a shot.”

