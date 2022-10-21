Phone Bhoot: Ghostbusters Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter Meet 'Chudail' In New Promo

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers have now dropped a new promo raising excitement among all. The promo features Sheeba Chaddha as a ‘chudail’ and shares a glimpse of what happens when she meets two ghostbusters – Siddhant and Ishaan. While she tries to scare them, they end up hitting her with their car. As the two refuse to get scared or treat her as a ghost, chudail ends up running away from them. The 48-seconds is surely a laughter ride and promises that the film will be a blockbuster comedy.

Reacting to the promo, one of the fans wrote, “This meta-comedy is going to be exciting”. Another social media user commented, “Going to be laugh riot 😍😁👌 can’t wait more”.

KATRINA – ISHAAN – SIDDHANT: ‘PHONE BHOOT’ FIRST DIALOGUE PROMO OUT… Team #PhoneBhoot – starring #KatrinaKaif, #IshaanKhatter and #SiddhantChaturvedi – launches the first dialogue promo, featuring the two ghostbusters and the chudail… 4 Nov 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/Jy996bc1H7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2022

The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month which presented Ishaan and Siddhanth as they are two buddies with the ability to see ghosts. It also introduced us to Katrina Kaif as a ghost who proposed Siddhant-Ishaan to open a ghostbuster company.

Just a few days back, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen promoting their film’s new song ‘Kinna Sona’ during an event in Mumbai when the three danced on dhol beats with the audience. A video of the same went viral on social media and left everyone completely impressed.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here