Phone Bhoot Motion Poster: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Set For 'Bhayaanak Comedy'

A few days after piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping an interesting poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot, the makers have dropped a quirky motion poster featuring the trio. The poster sees Ishaan, Siddhant and Katrina as they are ready to frighten you in with the ‘Bhayaanak Comedy.’

Katrina took to her Instagram handle and dropped the motion poster of her upcoming film. Along with the post,she noted, “Bhooton ki duniya se not out. #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy.”

The twenty-three seconds motion poster starts with a striking guitar note playing in the backdrop, and the blur view of a sofa filled with spooky pillows, and skeleton skulls. Soon we see Ishaan posing with a whole skeleton as he held it on his neck. Next, we see Siddhant who is seated next to a skeleton who has its arm around the actor. We suddenly see Katrina appearing out of nowhere dressed in a funky avatar of a tantric expert. The motion poster gives a quirky vibe and raises excitement for the film’s trailer.

Check the motion poster here:

Earlier, the makers dropped intriguing poster from the film. Phone Bhoot, which marks the trio’s first film together, sees the cast double up as desi ghostbusters. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are seen wearing matching green outfits while a number of ghosts are spotted in the background.

The poster also sports a magic board, portions and more, hinting at the supernatural elements of the movie. Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.” Ishaan shared the poster along with a similar caption. He also revealed the name of his character in the movie. “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 in Cinemas near you! Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu – and try to guess his full name,” he wrote.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Phone Bhoot is set to release on October 7, seemingly clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas. The release date of Kangana’s film was announced last December. Kangana announced the release date via her Instagram. Sharing a picture from the sets of the movie, she wrote, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.”

Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina’s first movie post her wedding. The actress married Vicky Kaushal last December. The wedding took place in Rajasthan, with only a handful of guests attending it. Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has Merry Christmas and a now-delayed Jee Le Zara. Meanwhile, Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Ishaan was seen in Khaali Peeli.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.