Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Big B's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda? Phone Bhoot Star Reacts

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been grabbing headlines for his professional as well as personal life. The actor is rumoured to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The actor has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The trio has done a lot of promotion for their film. During one such event, Siddhant and Ishaan were asked a rather fun question. They were asked to share one rumour about them that they wished was actually true.

To this, Siddhant indirectly addressed his dating rumours with Navya. He said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Navya Naveli have reportedly been dating each other for a while now. Even a few days ago, they were seen at Manish Malhotra’s house for the Diwali bash. Even though the duo arrived separately, the paparazzi teased them by taking each other’s names in front of them.

In the short clip, which went viral from the Diwali bash, Siddhant passes by a number of cameras giving them a flying kiss and gesturing Namaste to the media personnel. In the background, the paps can be heard calling out his name when one of them said, “Navya ji aa rahe hai (Navya is arriving).” The Bollywood actor was taken aback by the comment and turned towards the camera. Unable to figure out how to respond, he gave a shy smile twice before moving inside. Watch here.

It is important to note, that both Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-horror flick Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the upcoming film will showcase the bizarre business signed up between two young ghostbusters and a ghost who uses a telephone line to carry out their business of catching supernatural entities. The movie will hit the big screens on November 4.

