Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif Grooves Like a Star in This Peppy Track With Siddhant, Ishaan

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s most awaited horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot is just around the corner. As the audience is eager and is already hyped up to see the antics of the exciting trio on the silver screens, the makers are not leaving a stone unturned to amp up their excitement. Following that trajectory, they released the first song from their film titled Kinna Sonna.

The peppy and upbeat number shows the star of the film Katrina Kaif in a sizzling red dress grooving elegantly to the catchy and eccentric beats of the song. The gorgeous actress is also joined by the two dashing lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunting their exquisite and graceful dance moves alongside Katrina, in a matching and eye-catching trendy semi-formal attire.

Composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, Kinna Sona has been sung by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi himself. The music video has already garnered 60K views in just an hour from its release.

The fans who seemed to have taken a liking to the musical banger took to the comment section to express their compliments. One of them wrote, “Those moves man! Katrina is ruling this industry for two decades now. Her presence itself is electrifying!! Queen!”. Another one commented, “The trio has won everyone’s heart already with their super energetic funny chemistry. All the best for the movie team Bhootni and Bhootni Ke”. Someone also said, “The chartbuster song of the year. Katrina is slaying man!”.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film, Phone Bhoot, is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram” and she gives them the task of doing so.

