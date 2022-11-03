'Phone-Swapping Story Likely to Trigger Some People': Ivana On Her Next Film

Tollywood actress Ivana is gaining ground in Tamil and Malayalam language films. The 22-year-old, who starred in movies like Rani Padmini and Hero, has etched a place in the hearts of many with her acting prowess. Ivana is currently pumped up for the release of her next, titled Love Today. She is cast opposite Tamil director and actor Pradeep Ranganathan in the upcoming film.

This romantic comedy revolves around a couple who exchange their cell phones for a day. The rest of the story presents the consequences of such an action. Ivana has been open in talking about her experience while shooting for Love Today.

“I think that the character I am playing should be in a way that excites me and the audience accepts me. This script is very unique. The phone-swapping story is likely to trigger some people,” she said.

Speaking about her debut Tamil language film Nachiyaar where she worked with director Bala, the actress revealed that the Tamil filmmaker made her feel as though she were in school. She admitted that Nachiyaar was like an acting course for her since she had no prior knowledge about movies.

“With Bala sir, it was like being at school. Although I had acted in a few films in Malayalam, I did not know about cinema at that time. Nachiyar was like an acting course for me, the set of the film was definitely like a school,” she disclosed.

However, her experience in working with Love Today’s director Pradeep Ranganathan was different. The fact that Pradeep was also her co-star helped Ivana further. “With Pradeep, it was like learning from a college teacher a year or two older than you. I had freedom and could discuss how to do a scene. That comfort zone was there,” she shared.

In addition, Ivana also heaped praise on her co-star Pradeep calling him a responsible and “balanced” actor, and director. “Usually when the director says ‘cut’ your co-star is with you, but here Pradeep goes to the monitor to see if the shot is good. Pradeep is very thorough and knows exactly what is needed. As a director, he takes responsibility for his actors seriously, even if he has to prepare himself for a scene he will help me. He balanced his work as a director and actor beautifully,” she concluded.

Produced under the banners of AGS Entertainment, Love Today also stars Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar in titular roles. The music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film’s digital rights have been acquired by the OTT platform Netflix. Love Today, hits the theatres on November 4 this year.

