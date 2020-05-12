Phonebooth: Ishaan Khatter Talks About Working with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen on the big screen in Dhadak, recently opened up about his upcoming project.

In the course of the exclusive one-on-one with Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan hinted of a probable project in collaboration with actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The host asked Ishaan to give details of the project-in-context before the Beyond the Clouds actor tried to dodge saying, “Trick Question”.

Nonetheless, Ishaan stated that he is excited about the film. He said, “It’s an absolute blast of the script and hopefully once things start moving there will be more information on that. I don’t know..Siddhant hasn’t confirmed or denied any rumours around the film. And I am going to do the same…”

Ishaan was awaiting his next film opposite Ananya Panday, Khaal Peeli to release June this year. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the trailer couldn’t be unveiled and there are speculations over the film’s theatrical release.

On being quizzed of the same, Ishaan said, "I don't know anything about that. Khaali Peeli is a film we made for the theatres. It is cinema, and I am terribly excited about it. So my prayers are that the theatres would be open sooner than later, whenever that may be, and my prayers are that it comes out at the theatres because that film really has to be watched on the big screen. We made it for the big screen".

Next up, Ishaan has Mira Nair's intense drama, A Suitable Boy. The miniseries will star Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, among others. It is scheduled to stream June onwards on OTT platform.

Follow @News18Movies for more