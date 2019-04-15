Photo From Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Romantic Scene in Saaho Leaked

Ever since it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor is starring opposite Prabhas in Saaho, fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting for the film. Saaho will be Prabhas' next release after the huge success of the Baahubali franchise, and so the film is already subject to unprecedented fan anticipation.It seems eager fans have already acquired a sneak peek into the film, with the leaking of a photo from the sets of the film. There have been previous leaks from the sets earlier, and this one looks like a moment from a romantic song or scene. Shraddha and Prabhas are seen gazing into each other's eyes in an dreamy sequence.Fans of the actress have been sharing the photo on social media. Take a look:The film has been extensively shot in Abu Dhabi as well as in Ramoji Film City. Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi alongside Telugu actors like Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay and others.Saaho will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It's likely to hit the screens later this year.