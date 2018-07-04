English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Photo of Priyanka Chopra Holding Hands With Salman's Nephew Ahil in New York Goes Viral
While the world just can't seem to get enough of Priyanka, on Wednesday, all the attention was shifted from PeeCee to a little boy.
Priyanka Chopra has gained immense popularity across the globe, thanks to her TV series Quantico and has even landed plum roles in a couple of Hollywood films. While the world just can't seem to get enough of this gorgeous diva, on Wednesday, all the attention was shifted from PeeCee to a little boy. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared an adorable picture of the actor holding hands with her son Ahil Sharma in New York. The two look super happy in each other's company.
Priyanka stunned in a gorgeous red low cut dress, while Ahil sported a light blue t-shirt with white shorts and sneakers. Take a look:
Meanwhile, Priyanka recently came back from Brazil, where she accompanied her rumoured boyfriend Nick to his concert at VillaMix festival.
