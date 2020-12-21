Photo of Sons of AR Rahman, Vikram and Director Shankar Hanging Out Goes Viral

The sons of music director AR Rahman, actor Chiyaan Vikram and director Shankar were recently spotted hanging out together. A photo from their meet-up is being circulated on social media.

Rahman's son AR Ameen had shared the photo on his Instagram page. The three boys can be seen sitting on the stairs of a hotel. Ameen shared the photo and tagged and Dhruv Vikram and Arjith Shankar.

Fans were excited to see the sons of three stalwarts of Tamil cinema togther. Some even commented that the three of them should do a film together, given that they are the next generation from the family of a hero, music director and filmmaker.

Dhruv Vikram made his acting debut with Adithya Varma, a remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy. The project was spearheaded by his father Chiyaan Vikram. He has also signed up a film with Karthik Subbaraj and is in discussion to do another film with Mari Selvaraj.

Ameen has already begun his musical career, releasing his first single Sago in June 2019. The youngster has also been singing in his father's films. He debuted as a singer in the Hollywood movie 'Couples Retreat' and has sung in the popular movies 'Ok Kanmani', '2.0' and others.

Shankar's son Arjith, however, keeps alow profile and is yet to make public his career choice. The trio's fathers continue to work with each other. Rahman is scoring music for several films including two Vikram starters 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'Cobra'.