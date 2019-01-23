English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
2018 saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, two major star kids making their way to Bollywood and comparisons are bound to happen.
Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
2018 saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, two major star kids making their way to Bollywood and comparisons were bound to happen. Although the two have been compared with each other on several occasions, Sara and Janhvi have maintained a cordial relationship between them.
Lately, when Janhvi was spotted on an outing, photographers decided to tease her and called her 'Sara ji'. Guessing their funny stance, the Dhadak actress laughed it off and said "Jaan boojh ke kar rahe hai (He is doing it intentionally)," in her response. Take a look:
Recently, Janhvi was brutally trolled for wearing her cover shoot. After Purple Paisley posted a picture of Janhvi from the Cosmo India photoshoot in the label's dress, fashionistas on social media couldn't keep calm as they couldn't help but point out that the design looked so similar. 'Copied', 'ripped off' and ultimately 'plagiarised' are the comments the Janhvi's look has been receiving.
Earlier in January, Purple Paisley had posted a holographic textured material on their official handle from which we could apprehend that the brand might just be creating outfits based on the holographic theme. After which, Janhvi's outfit was posted on their page, inviting flak that it looks like a Balmain FW 18 copy.
On the professional front, Janhvi who made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter is prepping up for Karan Johar's Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of Simmba as the film goes on to make 250+ crore at the box office, however, she is yet to announce her next project.
