Photos of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Meeting With Music Maestro Ilayaraja Go Viral

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is preparing for her Tamil film Durga and her Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal, recently paid a visit to music maestro Isaigniani Ilayaraja’s and had a musical session with him. On Monday, Aishwarya Rajinikanth paid a visit to the musical genius and spent quality time with him, drenching in his tunes. She shared pics of the same and wrote, “My Monday mid-noon could not have been more musical n magical. Always a delight to spend time with my dearest Illayaraja uncle.”

Photos of her meeting with Illaiyaraja went viral as soon as she shared them. She has used the hashtag “work mode on" with the post and that makes it pretty clear that she is probably working with the music maestro in one of the two upcoming films. Although no official announcement regarding the same has been made till now, we can expect one soon enough.

Recently, Dhanush had also attended the Rock With Raja concert with sons Yatra and Linga and interacted with Illaiyaraja, whom he revered a lot.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Aishwariya announced the separation through a social media post and urged fans to respect their decision.

Post the separation, Aishwariya has kept herself busy with her directorial projects. She recently directed a music video named Payani that marked her return to direction after nine years.

