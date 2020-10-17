Photos of Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez Found on MGNREGA Online Job Cards

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) job scheme is again being targetted by fraudsters. The pictures of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza have reportedly been used on 'fake' online job cards to claim benefits of the government scheme in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 11 people from the remote Peeparkheda Naka village in Jhirnia panchayat, are said to have been using photos of Bollywood actresses on their job cards. Many of the cards have names of male beneficiaries. Local residents have alleged that the panchayat secretary and employment assistant are involved in the matter, suggest multiple news reports. The authorities are looking into it.

“I have received complaints regarding the use of Bollywood actors’ photos on job cards. I have instituted an inquiry to see if these cards are real and in what circumstances the photographs were used on the cards. Action will be taken against the guilty if the inquiry committee reports irregularities,” Hindustan Times quoted Chief executive officer (CEO), zila panchayat, Khargone Gaurav Benal as saying.

Several beneficiaries were shocked to learn that wages had been withdrawn against these cards. Monu Shivshankar told the publication that he didn’t go for any work under MGNREGA and was surprised to see Deepika Padukone’s photo on his job card.

Echoing similar sentiments, Padam Rupsingh, whose job card carries the photo of Dia Mirza said he was not provided with any job by the village sarpanch or others. Likewise, Sonu Shantilal had the picture of Jacqueline Fernandez on the job card in his name.

ZoomTV Entertainment reports that the beneficiaries who gave their statements on Friday have received their wages.

The mandate of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is to provide at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household, whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.