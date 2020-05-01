MOVIES

Photos of Ranveer Singh's Look Test for Gully Boy Surface on Instagram

Fan clubs have been sharing photos of Ranveer Singh trying out costumes for his character Murad in Gully Boy.

  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Gully Boy took Bollywood by storm when it released in early 2019. The film managed to impress viewers with its story of Murad, an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi, played by Ranveer Singh. It opened up the world to the underground rap scene in Mumbai.

Ranveer nailed it in the role of Murad and his were true to his character. It took a lot of detailing to get his look right for the de-glam role. Photos from the costume fitting for Murad's character have surfaced on social media, showing what went into making Ranveer look the part.

The costume designer shared the photos on social media and fan clubs have been circulating them. In one of the photos, we can see Ranveer dressed in a blue striped hoodie with green cargo pants and shoes. In another photo, the actor can be seen smiling as he dons another outfit for Murad's role.

The Zoya Akhtar film managed to receive an overwhelming response across the globe. From the Berlin International Film Festival to other events, Gully Boy was hailed everywhere. It was also India's official entry to the Oscars 2020. Ranveer also rapped in the film and songs Apna Time Ayega and Mere Gully Mein became cult hits.

