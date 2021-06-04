Photos of Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Are Breaking the Internet

Ibrahim Quadri is currently breaking the Internet with his uncanny resemblance to Bollywood superstar. Ibrahim looks eerily similar to SRK in a recent bunch of pictures posted by him on his Instagram account. SRK’s fans were quick to notice the similarities between the features of the two as they flooded social media with pictures of Ibrahim where he was looking like Shah Rukh.

Here are a few pictures that we have curated from Ibrahim’s Instagram page, take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his onscreen comeback with Pathan. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathan is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Pathan marks the 55-year-old actor’s first film after 2018 “Zero", in which Salman Khan also had a cameo. The film went on floors in November last year. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

