Photos of Sidharth Shukla Winning Best of the Model of the World Title 17 Years Ago Make Fans Emotional

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla received unprecedented love from his fans in his lifetime. The late actor still lives on in the hearts of his admirers. Before becoming a popular actor and winning Bigg Boss, Sidharth had started his journey as a model. He won the World’s Best Model Title 17 years ago. Sidharth was the first Indian to achieve such a feat.

Pictures and videos of the late actor winning the World’s Best Model title have surfaced online. The photos made fans emotional, who commented that they missed him and there would be no one like him ever again. Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla, died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Sidharth shot to the limelight with his role of Shivraj Shekhar, a District Collector, in the show Balika Vadhu in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014.

And, then Sidharth Shukla won the 13th season of Bigg Boss. It was during his stint inside the house that he and Shehnaaz Gill reportedly fell for each other. Their fans named them ‘SidNaaz’.

Recently, during an award show in Dubai, Shehnaaz Gill dedicated the trophy to Sidharth and said, “I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing on me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in Hindi.

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

