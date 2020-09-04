Photos of South Actress Sai Pallavi Appearing for FMGE Exams in Trichy Go Viral

Actress Sai Pallavi, who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, was snapped by fans while appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy. Sai is an MBBS, who completed her medical studies back in 2016 from the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia.

Several examinees were surprised to see the Premam star at the examination centre at MAM College in Trichy, covering her face with a mask and a dupatta over her head. After the exam, the 28-year-old actress posed for selfies with fans.

A fan club of Sai shared a series of photos and videos of her at the examination centre. She is seen posing happily with fans. She also removed her mask for some of the photos. Take a look:

After gaining popularity with the Malayalam film Premam, Sai Pallavi has starred in films like Fidaa, Maari 2 and Athiran. The last one was a Malayalam film opposite Fahadh Faasil. She also starred in Suriya's film NGK.

Sai's upcoming projects include a Telugu film titled Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. Sekhar Kammula is directing the film and the release date has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Sai will also be seen in another Telugu film titled Viraata Parvam.

Besides being popular for her acting and dancing talents, Sai is also known for acting sans makeup in most films, and her strong stance against skin lightening products.