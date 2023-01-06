Phulala Sugandh Maticha Fame Bhumija Patil Gets Engaged To Gym Trainer Parag

The Marathi entertainment industry witnessed the weddings of several celebrities in the past few months. Many actors even gave fans a pleasant surprise by announcing their marriage. Now, yet another actress has joined the bandwagon. The Phulala Sugandha Maticha fame Bhumija Patil recently announced her engagement to her gym trainer, Parag.

The couple’s photos from their engagement were also quick to go viral on social media. The actress shared a cute picture from her engagement day on Instagram. In the photo, Parag is seen kissing Bhumija on her cheek as she flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera. The duo donned traditional attire for their engagement. Bhumija wore a beautiful silk saree, which she paired with a matching blouse. Parag, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white kurta.

Along with sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Engaged”.

Check out Bhumija Patil’s Instagram post below:

Upon seeing the photo, fans flocked to the comments section of her post and showered the newly engaged couple with congratulatory wishes.

Bhumija and Parag have known each other for a long time before they got engaged. Bhumija is quite active on social media. She has been sharing a streak of glamorous photos from her special day on Instagram of late. Earlier today, January 6, the actress shared another photo with Parag from her engagement, where he is seen hugging her from behind.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumija Patil mainly works in the Marathi television industry. She is best known for playing the role of Harshada Mayekar in Sun TV’s popular show Maajhi Maanasa. She started her career with the comedy mini-series Dadasahed, as Manjiri, in 2020. Later, she went on to work in several popular daily soaps, including Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Julta Julta Jultay Ki, and Ek Hoti Rajkanya.

