Phulala Sugandha Maticha Actor Samruddhi Kelkar Gets Injured in Shooting. Details Here

TV actor Samruddhi Kelkar, who is known for her character of Kirti Shubham Jamkhedkar in the serial Phulala Sugandha Maticha, reportedly got injured during the shooting of the show recently.

According to a post shared on Instagram by the page marathiserials_official and starpravahparivar, the actor sustained injuries while shooting for the IPS training.

The post states that Kirti’s goal of becoming an IPS is about to come true. However, she sustained injuries during an outdoor shoot. Following this, netizens wished the actor a speedy recovery and praised her for her dedication to the character. Several Instagram users also posted heart emojis for the actor in the comments section.

Born in Thane, Maharashtra, Samruddhi Kelkar is a professional dancer, and she made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Marathi show Laxmi Sadaiv Mangalam in 2019.

The actor also appeared in the 2020 Marathi short film, Don Cutting, which featured Yatin Karyekar and Akshay Kelkar in lead roles. Samruddhi Kelkar has been honoured with the Star Pravah Parivar award for being the best face in 2021.

Marathi serial Phulala Sugandha Maticha was first aired in September 2020 on the Star Pravah channel. The show is inspired by the Hindi serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, which was broadcast on StarPlus. It has been jointly directed by Deepak Nalawade and Girish Vasaikar and is produced under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions.

