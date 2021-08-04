Physical Violence, Cheating, Drug Abuse: Accusations Against Yo Yo Honey Singh by Wife Shalini Talwar

On Tuesday, a case was filed against rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Shalini filed a 120-page complaint against Honey Singh and also mentioned his parents and sister. In the complaint, she listed in detail the incidents since their marriage when the singer allegedly physically and mentally abused her. It also documented their relationship that started in 2001 and their marriage in 2011 after 10 years of dating.

An early excerpt from complaint read, “The Applicant (Wife). aged 38 years, is filing the instant petition under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDV Act 2005) against the Respondents, seeking protection orders and other reliefs against the atrocities committed by the Respondents."

The complaint further read, “the Applicant has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse, at the hands of the Respondents."

In the complaint, Shalini listed many accusations against Singh. She wrote that soon after their wedding in 2011, he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful" towards her, as his career started taking off. She said that the physical abuse started during their honeymoon in 2011 in Mauritius. During the trip, he was cold towards her, and when she questioned his behaviour, he said that he married her against his will. He also pushed her on the bed.

In the same trip, she accused him of leaving her alone and being drunk. When confronted, he allegedly pulled her hair, slapped her and told her to shut up.

She further stated that he allegedly went to extreme lengths to hide the fact that he was married. He never disclosed his marriage or wore his wedding ring. Once, the photos of their 2011 wedding got leaked which left him in a panicked state. Singh allegedly ‘mercilessly beat her up’ accusing her of leaking the photos. He further got his team to morph the pictures and say that they were from a recent shoot.

She also accused him of cheating. She said that he ‘began having frequent casual sex with multiple women’. She said that he cheated on her with someone who worked with him in the Brown Rang music video. She also found photos of him with multiple women in compromising positions. She said that when confronted about him cheating with his colleague, he allegedly threw liquor bottles at her.

She also alleged that Singh frequently abused alcohol and drugs. She also accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment. She alleged that he had walked into her room while she was changing and ‘grazed his hands over her chest.’ Shalini has maintained that there are several evidence to show that she was a victim of prolonged physical and mental abuse.

Talwar has sought direction from the court to her ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation for perpetrating domestic violence on her.

Furthermore, she prayed the court to order the singer to pay a rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi so as to enable her to live by herself and not remain dependent on her widowed mother. Besides this, she also sought to restrain the singer from selling or creating any third person interest in their shared household and from selling her dowry articles.

(With PTI inputs)

