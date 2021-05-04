Pia Bajpai Loses Brother to Covid in UP District After Appealing on Social Media for Hospital Bed

Hours after Indian actress Pia Bajpai urgently sought medical assistance for her brother battling coronavirus in a Uttar Pradesh district, she informed fans on social media that he has succumbed to the virus.

“My brother is no more,” Pia tweeted. Four hours before this, the actress who has featured in films such as Laal Rang with Randeep Hooda and Mirza Juliet, had asked for help on social media. “I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, Kayamganj block, UP. A bed [with] ventilator. My brother is dying any lead plz help. Plz Contact if you know anybody. We are already in a mess (sic),” Pia had written, along with a phone number to contact her family.

my brother is no more…— Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Currently, the coronavirus crisis has crippled the nation with patients scattering for medical assistance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here