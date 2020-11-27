Pic of Ajith Performing Bike Stunt at Valimai Sets Sends Fans Into Frenzy

The latest photograph of Tamil superstar Ajith is going viral on social media. The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Valimai. Piquing excitement, film's director H Vinoth treated fans by tweeting a behind the scenes (BTS) photograph of the actor performing a bike stunt on the film set.

Sharing the picture last night, Vinoth wrote, “Here is the Pic for you guys!! #Valimai #ThalaAjith”. Fans have flooded the comments section with words of appreciation for the 49-year-old star.

A poster with the same picture was also shared on Twitter. Apart from the name of the director, writer and presenter, the poster also had Summer 2021 written on it. Another version of the poster will also be released soon.

Viral & Trending Picture on all Social media platforms 🔥👌🏻 #Valimai 🌟One of the finest posters from @a2studoffl 💥 One more version is on the way! pic.twitter.com/hZXYwESoph — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2020

A few days ago, it was reported that the actor suffered minor bruises during a bike stunt and was speculated that after sustaining injuries on the sets, Ajith would be taking a break from the shooting of the film.

The filming of Valimai was stopped in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was resumed again in September. Reportedly, the release of this film that has been produced by Boney Kapoor has been delayed till January 2021. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music of this film.

The film is said to be a thriller and it was launched in a ceremony in October 2019. Boney Kapoor had suggested that the film will use Ajith’s passion for speed.

In December 2019, principal photography of the film started in Hyderabad.

Previously, Ajith collaborated with director H Vinoth for the Tamil-language film named Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie released in 2020 was a legal drama. The film performed well at the box office and critics appreciated the performance of the Tamil star.