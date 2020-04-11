Pic of Arjun, Sonam Kapoor and Cousins Posing Together In front of Buckingham Palace is Unmissable

Bollywood producer and director Rhea Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane to share some throwback moments with her family and cousins on siblings day.

One of the pictures shows the Kapoor and Marwah cousins posing together in front of the Buckingham Palace along with Rhea’s mother Sunita Kapoor. The picture includes Sonam, Arjun, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor along with Akshay and Mohit Marwah.

Sonam is posing stylishly, whereas baby Harshvardhan looks absolutely cute standing in front of his mom. Akshay, Mohit and Arjun can be seen having great camaraderie too.

In another picture, we can see the Kapoor family posing happily as baby Arjun is standing all grumpy on one side. All the pictures show the natural smile of the Aisha actress, being the classy poser which she is.

A few days back, Rhea also shared a picture with her “partner-in-crime” and big sister. “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja and his family. The actress is enjoying her quarantine days exercising her culinary skills.

